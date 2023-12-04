Sheppard Joins Realtree as Ambassador of Dirt for 2024

- Advertisement -

4-Time World of Outlaws Champion Joins Realtree to Showcase a

Growing Dirt Race Community and a Life in the Outdoors.

COLUMBUS, GA (December 4, 2023) – Realtree Outdoors and Brandon Sheppard announced today a new ambassador and media partnership aimed at celebrating the sport of dirt track racing and its passionate, outdoor-loving fan base.

This partnership will align Realtree and select licensing partners with Sheppard’s race activities, as well as his outdoor lifestyle off the track. In addition, Sheppard and Realtree will work to activate co-brand opportunities in front of live event audiences of up to 20,000 at select racing events throughout the season, many of which saw record trackside attendance and streaming viewership in 2023.

Realtree, the world’s leading designer, marketer, and licensor of photorealistic camouflage, aims to jumpstart it’s relationship with B-Shepp in the final race of 2023 at the Gateway Dirt Nationals being held in the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO December 14-16. Sheppard will carry Realtree branding on his helmet and firesuit, as well as debut a brand new wrap scheme featuring a limited edition dark-version of Realtree’s WAV3 pattern.

Throughout the year, Sheppard will participate in media collaborations with various Realtree ambassadors geared at highlighting his passion for hunting and fishing while also introducing viewers to Brandon’s world of racing dirt late models as one of the sport’s most popular Drivers.

“We’ve had a blast this past year of being able to combine my love for hunting and fishing with our race team,” said Sheppard. “Anytime I can spend time in the woods or on the water is an incredible experience, but having the chance to represent one of the companies I have always looked up to means the world to me. I can’t wait to share some hunts and nights at the track with Tyler and the Realtree family.”

With more than 2,000 licensees utilizing their patterns and brands, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, veterans and military affairs, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. The Columbus, Georgia based company has partnered with at the top levels of the motorsports industry for three decades.

“Racing has been a big part of my life since I was a kid,” said Tyler Jordan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Realtree. “I remember going to all kind of different race tracks with my dad growing up whether that was NASCAR or dirt racing. I’ve followed Brandon and his career from the beginning so having him apart of the Realtree family for years to come is one of the highlights of Realtree’s history in motorsports.”

As a four-time Series Champion with the Case Construction World of Outlaws Late Models and the winningest Late Model Driver in Series history, Sheppard adds his name to the list of highly-accredited racers having been apart of the Realtree family since its founding in 1986. In October, Brandon secured his record-tying fifth Dirt Track World Championship at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH taking home the $100,000 prize. With each and every race broadcast via streaming apps such as FloRacing, Dirtvision, and XR, as well as linear networks such as CBS Sports and MAVTV, dirt racing broadcast audiences are compiling accumulative viewership rivaling some of the most elite forms of traditional motorsports.

For more information on upcoming events for Sheppard and the SRR Longhorn Factory Team, please visit www.sheppardracing.com.

About Realtree

Realtree is the world’s leading camouflage designed and providing innovative products and experiences for hunters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts. With a commitment to quality, authenticity, and unparalleled customer service, Realtree continues to shape the outdoor industry with its iconic designs and industry-leading partnerships.