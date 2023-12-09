Cody Overton Joins World of Outlaws In 2024 Driving For Tri Star Promotions

- Advertisement -

The Evans, GA driver takes over the Tri Star Promotions ride to run for Rookie of the Year title

CONCORD, NC – December 8, 2023 – A new venture awaits Cody Overton in 2024.

The Evans, GA driver will join the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series next season in the Dave Steine-owned Tri Star Promotions ride.

It’s an opportunity the 26-year-old driver said he’s thankful and ready for.

“It’s something everybody dreams about doing,” Overton said. “I’m just super thankful I get an opportunity to even try it. I think everyone works their whole life to show someone they can do it. And I feel like I’m ready for it. I want to show the world that I can do it.”

Overton joins a team that’s succeeded with the Series in the past three seasons. It’s the car Ryan Gustin drove with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, scoring four victories and two top five finishes in the final standings in 2021 and 2022.

Car owner Dave Steine said he’s excited to start working with Overton and give him the chance to make a name for himself on a national tour.

“After Ryan left the team, I had a million phone calls,” Steine said. “But I’m always looking for the underdogs, so I thought it’d be cool to give a young guy like Cody the chance to get out there and compete and put him in some good equipment.

“Cody is a rookie with the World of Outlaws, but I feel he’s got the experience and some good people behind him. I think it’ll be easier than we think.”

The team’s past success gives Overton confidence going into the season’s opening race at Volusia Speedway Park for Sunshine Nationals – an event he won in 2020 with a 602 Late Models.

He hopes this new venture gives him a fast start to the season when he sits in the Tri Star Promotions ride for the first time.

“It makes it a lot easier on my part just knowing you have the right equipment to go out there and win every one of them,” Overton said. “It’s not going to be easy by any means. But at the same time, you know you have the right equipment to do everything.”

Overton joins Max McLaughlin, Dustin Sorensen, and Tristan Chamberlain as the current first-year contenders for Germfree Rookie of the Year, an award that paid Nick Hoffman $10,000 in 2023.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models kick off their 2024 season during Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park on Jan. 17-20.

