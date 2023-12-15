Nelson nabs USRA Late Model National Championship

- Advertisement -

At the age of 14, Cade Nelson became the youngest track champion in the 66-year history of the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., and in September he locked up the USRA Late Model National Championship as well as the Swift Springs Rookie of the Year Award.



The second-generation racer from Hermantown, Minn., outpaced two-time national champ Lucas Peterson of Grand Meadow, Minn., for the title while Michael Hucovski of Corcoran, Minn., wound up third.



In addition to four wins in 2023, Nelson’s consistency was the difference as he registered 21 top-five and 23 top-ten finishes in 25 starts while also racing at the Eagle Valley Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Red Cedar Speedway and Tomahawk Speedway.



USRA Late Model 2023 National Championship

Final top 20 points standings showing finishing position, car number, driver, hometown and points earned.

1. 44 Cade Nelson, Hermantown, Minn., 4078

2. 65 Lucas Peterson, Grand Meadow, Minn., 3821

3. 88 Michael Hucovski, Corcoran, Minn., 3672

4. 54 Chad Prissel, Rock Falls, Wis., 3634

5. 99F Mitchell Fenske, New Richmond, Wis., 3349

6. 9 Dylan Kromschroeder, Cambridge, Minn., 3313

7. 63 Matt McEathron, Wausau, Wis., 3208

8. 35X Parker Foster, Winona, Minn., 3203

9. 14 Steven O’Brien Jr., Red Wing, Minn., 2784

10. 26D Chad Dawson, Isanti, Minn., 2619

11. 208 Kory Ressie, Alma, Wis., 2571

12. 24 Justin Sass, Elgin, Minn., 2566

13. 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., 2477

14. 73 Larry Fitzsimmons, E. Bethel, Minn., 2371

15. 63 Patrick Kelley, Forest Lake, Minn., 2351

16. 34 Triton Krause, Fountain City, Wis., 2288

17. 4G Scott Guthrie, White Hall, Wis., 2285

18. 47 Ryan Olson, Strum, Wis., 2260

19. 11 Lance Hofer, Cochrane, Wis., 2234

20. 11X Derek Nelson, Buffalo City, Wis., 2231



Having good genes doesn’t hurt. Cade Nelson is the son of five-time track champion Darrell Nelson and the reason he began racing.



“My dad’s called the Hermantown hammer,” said Cade Nelson. “When I won my first ever heat race and got an interview, all I was thinking about was, ‘I’m doing it, Dad.’ That’s where I got the 44 from and the Little Hammer nickname.



Nelson still has a long career ahead of him. He will continue to face challenges behind the wheel, including getting his driver’s license.



Cade Nelson will also be honored at the season-ending awards banquet as the Swift Springs USRA Late Model Rookie of the Year.



Past USRA Late Model National Champions:

2023 – Cade Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

2022 – Dylan Kromschroeder, Cambridge, Minn.

2021 – Lance Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

2020 – Lucas Peterson, Grand Meadow, Minn.

2019 – Lucas Peterson, Grand Meadow, Minn.

2018 – Lance Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

2017 – Lance Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.



In addition to a $1,000 national points fund check, Nelson will also earn awards from AERO Race Wheels, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, Gunshepherd.com, JE Pistons, Keyser Manufacturing, Landrum Performance Springs, Performance Bodies & Parts, Quarter Master, Swift Springs and Wilwood Racing and others.



