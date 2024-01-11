Pierce, Dillard, and Haynie Snare Round #3 WWS Top Accolades

- Advertisement -

VADO, N.M. (Jan. 10, 2024) — Bobby Pierce and Cade Dillard continued their winning ways during the third round of the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Wednesday night, while Jesse Haynie picked up his first-career miniseries victory at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.



Pierce snared his second-straight Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model victory presented by Black Diamond Race Cars. With the triumph the Illinois racer kept his hopes alive of either a $100,000 (for five wins) or a $25,000 (for four wins) Penske Paydirt Jackpot Bonus.



From the outside-front-row Pierce paced all but the second lap, which was led by Shannon Babb, en route to the $11,000 triumph.



“I didn’t expect the track to do that,” Pierce said of the surface becoming bottom-dominant. “I thought the top would’ve been there too … it’s just one of them deals where I guess it got so crumby and no one was up there to blow it off. I was glad that we got back out front there on Shannon (Babb) … (and) lapped traffic was crazy. They’re holding their lines, they’re doing what they can … it’s just a tricky situation with the racetrack. That’s the only line to choose from. I tried to go around one of them and almost got passed so I kind of had to use the chrome horn here.”



After flirting with his first trip to Hoker Trucking Victory Lane in the ShockerHitch.com X-Mods presented by Border Tire throughout the 2023 Wild West Shootout, Jesse Haynie was able to finally seal the deal on Wednesday night with his maiden miniseries triumph. The Las Cruces, N.M. driver turned back challenges from Jake Haddox and Nick Rivera to snare the wins with Eric McNutt and Nate Reinke completing the Top-5 finishers.



Nick Rivera, J.C. Morton, and Jesse Haynie are all eligible for the $2,500 Arizona Differential by Nate Four-Or-More Bonus if they can win the final three events.



Meanwhile, Cade Dillard remained undefeated in the Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro with yet another convincing victory. He wired the field from the pole position to score the win over Lucas Schott, Jake O’Neil, Nathan Smith, and Dan Ebert.



Dillard just needs two victories in the final three miniseries events to capture the $15,000 Wehrs Machine Five-Or-More Bonus.



Full results from the event can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.



After a scheduled off-day on Thursday, the mega miniseries continues on Friday, Jan. 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park with complete shows for Super Late Models ($11,000-to-win), Modifieds ($1,000-to-win), and X-Mods ($500-to-win).



The pit gate opens at 2 p.m. MT with the driver’s meeting at 3:30 p.m. and hot laps at 4:30 p.m. and racing action to follow. The grandstand gate opens at 4 p.m.



Daily general grandstand admission on Friday, Jan. 12 is $25 for adults, $10 for children (ages 6-12) and free for kids (ages 5-and-under). Reserved seats are $30 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17413/vado-speedway-park .-



Pit admission is $45.



Full details are available at www.WildWestShootout.net.



The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Merry’s Home Furnishings, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, Karl Chevrolet, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Swift Springs, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Winning Edge Carburetion, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, Victory Fuel, and FloRacing.



18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts: Round #3

FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park

Jan. 10, 2024



Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[5]; 3. 18B-Shannon Babb[3]; 4. 19-Dustin Sorensen[4]; 5. 77-Preston Luckman[7]; 6. 15-Justin Duty[11]; 7. 97-Cade Dillard[9]; 8. 1-Tyler Erb[19]; 9. 7T-Drake Troutman[1]; 10. 73-Rodney Sanders[8]; 11. 14S-Collen Winebarger[10]; 12. 49-Jake Timm[23]; 13. 7-Ricky Weiss[21]; 14. 28M-Sam Mars[22]; 15. 15S-Clayton Stuckey[12]; 16. 1R-BJ Robinson[16]; 17. 25-Mikey Kile[14]; 18. 11-Jon Kirby[15]; 19. 86-Kyle Beard[24]; 20. 157-Mike Marlar[13]; 21. 14M-Morgan Bagley[18]; 22. 13-Bricen James[20]; 23. 2-Tyler Stevens[17]; 24. 6-Kyle Larson[6]



Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified presented by Rancho Milagro

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 2. 69-Lucas Schott[2]; 3. 0-Jake O’Neil[17]; 4. 88S-Nathan Smith[4]; 5. 60-Dan Ebert[6]; 6. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[7]; 7. 4W-Tyler Wolff[9]; 8. 1ST-Johnny Scott[10]; 9. 189-Steven Whiteaker Jr[14]; 10. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[22]; 11. 2SS-Mark Smith[21]; 12. 19SB-Lance Mari[19]; 13. T75-Terry Phillips[18]; 14. 34-Noah Daspit[5]; 15. 5-Jon Mitchell[11]; 16. 24X-Xavier Ortega[16]; 17. 33-Jaren Martin[15]; 18. 88-Chad Wheeler[23]; 19. 27X-Calvin Iverson[20]; 20. 32-DJ Shannon[24]; 21. 65-Tyler Davis[3]; 22. 18JR-Ricardo Olague Jr[8]; 23. 58X-Gary Christian[13]; 24. 64-Casey Fowler[12]



Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Border Tire

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. X15-Jesse Haynie[1]; 2. 198-Jake Haddox[4]; 3. A0S-Nick Rivera[9]; 4. 5M-Eric McNutt[2]; 5. 71-Nate Reinke[8]; 6. J2-Kris Jackson[7]; 7. 18-JC Morton[11]; 8. M17-Rob Moseley[6]; 9. 07-Donavon Flores[17]; 10. 81-Devon Jobin[14]; 11. 14J-Jacob Hodges[13]; 12. 3J-Josh Cain[19]; 13. 1S-Scott Bintz[23]; 14. 24-Shane McNutt[21]; 15. 44JT-Jaime Torres[12]; 16. 12-Mike Rosales[16]; 17. 58-Chad Reid[5]; 18. 15A-Mike Anderson[18]; 19. 5-Reece Solander[20]; 20. 19-Lucas Rodin[22]; 21. 25-Clayton Schroer[15]; 22. M77-Cameron Martin[10]; 23. 23B-Israel Ortega[24]; 24. 21X-Tanner Kade[3]