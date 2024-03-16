Herzog Aiming To Continue Climb Towards The Top With Lucas Oil MLRA

The Lucas Oil MLRA series champion is set to collect a $20,000 pay day at seasons end, something that would be huge for this single car, single engine, race team. “You gotta kinda take your licks on the chin and keep moving, but at the same time with these cars anymore man you’ve got to be on kill all night long. You’ve gotta take chances when they arise, but at the same time you can’t go out and tear up your stuff either, so luck plays a huge role in everything.” Despite missing three nights due to his misfortunes a year ago, Herzog was able to finish the year with three MLRA top tens and a 7th place finish in the overall standings, just 30 points out of the top five. He also matched his career best finish of 6thin the “Wiener Nationals” at the Moberly Motorsports Park, an event that ended up being the season finale for the MLRA. “Racing is a year-to-year deal, and you never know what’s going to happen. You’ve got to start out every year with a positive attitude, and I’m kind of one of them guys where I feel you kinda make your own luck in a way,” explained Herzog. “A lot of races are won at the shop, so we do our due diligence with trying to keep spare parts, make sure we nut and bolt check everything every week, and go through the car and try to do preventative maintenance more than anything, just to make sure that we don’t have any parts failures or something stupid that puts us behind the eight ball.” “At the end of the season we want to be able to say we were there and in contention you know. I have high hopes and expectations. If you go to the track thinking your gonna lose you might as well not even go, so I’m trying to stay positive and put the best foot forward.”