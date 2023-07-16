HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Oakshade Raceway's DIRTcar Summer Nationals - 7/15/23 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Oakshade Raceway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/15/23 Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsOhioOakshade RacewayOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News Published on July 16, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Ryan Unzicker - Ashton Winger -- Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - 25 photos - Advertisement - Tagsdirtcaroakshade racewaysummer nationals Search Recent articles Missouri St. Francois County Raceway Results – 7/8/23 15 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 79-Gage... Illinois Macon Bacon! The Macho Man Turns it Around with Top Gun 50 Triumph By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Macon, Illinois (July 8, 2023)………A mere... Brownstown Speedway WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ponderosa-Brownstown Weekend Kicks off ‘Summer of Money’ Drivers will contend for $15,000 paydays at Ponderosa Speedway and Brownstown... Davenport Speedway Davenport Cashes in at Davenport on Tuesday Night DAVENPORT, Iowa (July 11, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport raced to victory in... Illinois Front Row—The Place to Be on Saturday Night—at Macon Speedway By BZ (Macon, IL) When a racer gets to start on the... Dirt Late Model News Davenport Wins Record Tying Fourth Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway WHEATLAND, MO (July 15, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport led the final 45... Eldora Speedway Carson Macedo Holds On for Eldora Knight Before Victory PROTECTING THE CASTLE: Carson Macedo Holds On for Eldora Knight Before... Dirt Late Model News ‘Superman’ soars: Dominant Davenport earns 4th CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment WHEATLAND, MO. (July 15, 2023) - The rest of the Lucas Oil... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Ashton Winger takes DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Oakshade Raceway! Ashton Winger Captures Second Birthday Race Title at Oakshade WAUSEON, OH (July 15, 2023) –... Dirt Late Model News ‘Superman’ soars: Dominant Davenport earns 4th CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment WHEATLAND, MO. (July 15, 2023) - The rest of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt... Oakshade Raceway Dalton Lane Wins First Career Summit Modified Feature at Oakshade There’s nothing like the first time in Victory Lane, and Dalton Lane won’t soon... Eldora Speedway Donny Schatz Triumphs in 40th Kings Royal for Sixth Crown KING DONNY XL: Donny Schatz Triumphs in 40th Kings Royal for Sixth Crown The 10-time... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from Shelby County Speedway’s Rallen Zeitner Memorial – 7/15/23