Daniel Hilsabeck Joins Stout World of Outlaws Rookie Class in 2024

BARBERVILLE, FL – January 17, 2024 – After years of racing regionally near his Iowa home, Daniel Hilsabeck is taking a step forward, joining the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series.

The Earlham, IA campaigner adds his name to a stout 2024 Rookie Class, including Max McLaughlin, Dustin Sorensen, Parker Martin, Tristan Chamberlain, and Cody Overton.

While a national tour is new to Hilsabeck, he said he’s excited for what’s to come and that it fits his race team’s goals.

 “I needed to get out of the Midwest and race,” Hilsabeck said. “Obviously, there are two tours. And you just try to figure out which one works the best and what other things come with it. The Outlaws seemed like it’s a good fit this year, so that’s what we’re doing.”

Hilsabeck is no stranger to the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, making 17 starts—his best finish an eighth at Jackson Motorplex in 2021. Despite his experience, he said he knows what he’s up against, racing against names like reigning champion Bobby Pierce and four-time champion Brandon Sheppard every night.

“There’s always tough guys,” Hilsabeck said. “I don’t want to say I’m intimidated, but I know what I’m up against. I feel very capable. You just have to know that you might not win every night, and you have to be ok with that to have good, consistent runs and get better and better.

“Obviously, you want to win all the time, but realistically, that doesn’t always happen.”

Hilsabeck believes his commitment to progress can lead him to win the Rookie of the Year award.

“I think it’s a tough rookie class,” Hilsabeck said. “I feel like I’m capable of it, though. Otherwise, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s quite a few good guys signed up for [Rookie of the Year.]

Hilsabeck and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title when the season starts at Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 17-20, a Late Model Palooza which will also feature Crate Racin’ USA Late Models and DIRTcar 602 Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

